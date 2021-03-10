StormTeam 3: Slight risk for severe weather Wednesday

UPDATE: Upgraded to SLIGHT RISK (2/5) at 7am Wednesday morning.

Showers and scattered thunderstorms have been ongoing Wednesday morning. A stationary front draped across our area is providing a focus for showers and thunderstorms, and will continue to do so through the rest of the day before a chance for severe weather this afternoon - the first chance of the year.

Here is a time line...

This morning: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms move through the area, Rainfall could be intense at times. These showers become much less widespread after 8-9am.

Around noon: Showers become much more isolated in our area, with more sustained rain showers to our north in the Twin Cities and to our west in SW Minnesota. Sunshine could shine through some clouds. This could be problematic, because if temps are able to rise above 60 degrees, there will be enough energy for isolated supercell thunderstorm development in the afternoon.

This afternoon: An area of surface low pressure from Kansas will move into the region around 3-5pm. This low pressure center will provide enough of a forcing to spark stronger supercell thunderstorms should there be enough energy to work with at that time, which is mostly conditional on surface temps above 60 degrees. There will be a narrow window for this to occur between 4-7pm as a cold front is quickly pushed across our area from the west. All modes of severe weather will be possible (hail, tornadoes, strong wind) even if they are still rather unlikely.

There is a slight (2/5) risk for severe weather at this time. Including a 5% chance of a tornado. The main risk will be strong winds.

This evening: Winds quickly increase behind the cold front this evening, with wind gusts up to 45mph out of the west possible between 6pm-12pm.

The rest of the week: Temps drop behind Wednesday's system. We will wake up to temps in the 30s Thursday morning, and highs will be in the mid 40s for the rest of the week.