StormTeam 3: Marginal risk for severe weather Thursday evening

After many hot, sunny, and breezy days, the weather is soon to change. A cold front will usher in a line of potentially slow moving storms late Thursday.

Storms will likely begin to fire off around 6pm west of I-35. If severe weather is to occur, its best chance will be at this initial time when there is the most potential energy in the atmosphere. The Storm Prediction Center has the area, barring eastern Fillmore, Howard, and Floyd counties, under a level 1/5 marginal risk for severe weather.

The timing of this looks to be between the hours of 6pm-2am. The line of storms looking to be rather slow moving as it treks eastward, likely not reaching Rochester until around 9pm or later. One of the concerns with this behavior will be isolated flash flooding, where slow moving thunderstorms could drop a lot of rain over a given area.

More storms are expected through the weekend, albeit with even lower severe chances.