Clear

StormTeam 3: Marginal risk for severe weather Friday

BOTTOM LINE: Expect scattered & strong storms tomorrow throughout the day.

Posted: Jun 25, 2020 2:11 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Photo Gallery 6 Images

While Thursday is turning out to be a perfect warm summer day with mostly sunny skies, this is not representative of what's to come.

Southerly winds Thursday are bringing warm temps and more humidity to the upper Midwest. While this is making for great pool weather Thursday, these conditions will fuel storms come Friday - some of which could form as early as 2am.

A disturbance in the mid-layers of the atmosphere will move across Nebraska, Minnesota, and Wisconsin over the course of Friday. This disturbance will work to enhance southerly winds ahead of it, wiliest a cold front works to destabilizing the atmosphere in its wake. The center of this disturbance will work across our area sometime area Friday between 8am and 12pm. 

The first round of potential storms comes early in the morning as the disturbance is approaching. High humidity temps overnight will begin to unleash scattered storms across the area as early as 2am. These storms will be on/off, with the main threats here being strong wind and heavy downpours. Severe threat is particularly low, but isolated severe storms are possible. There will not be significant amount of available storm energy at this time. Storms will likely temporarily cease sometime between 8am - 12pm as the disturbance passes. 

After the the disturbance passes, a cold front will sit across the southeastern portion of our area through the evening. This cold front will give increasing potential storm energy, in the form of rising heat and humidity, throughout the day a potential outlet to spark a second round of storms. Severe risk here is at a marginal risk (1/5). Still rather low, but possible nonetheless. The timing of this second round of on/off scattered strong storms in from 12pm - 9pm, although this could actually start slightly earlier should the disturbance move out faster Friday morning. Severe risks here are heavy wind, large hail, heavy downpours, isolated flooding, and a chance for brief spin up tornadoes to our southeast. 

Luckily, Saturday is looking like another great warm sunny day with temps in the 80s. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 33763

Reported Deaths: 1432
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin11057752
Ramsey4424215
Stearns214019
Dakota198284
Anoka1940103
Nobles16356
Olmsted93815
Washington91739
Mower8282
Rice7614
Scott6034
Kandiyohi5611
Clay53737
Wright4093
Todd3942
Carver3051
Lyon2792
Sherburne2774
Blue Earth2652
Freeborn2590
Benton2043
Steele2020
Watonwan1730
Martin1495
St. Louis14614
Cottonwood1260
Nicollet11212
Goodhue1098
Winona10015
Crow Wing9711
Pine970
Chisago871
Otter Tail851
Carlton810
Unassigned8035
Polk752
McLeod710
Le Sueur701
Chippewa691
Dodge670
Itasca6012
Meeker571
Isanti560
Morrison561
Douglas540
Becker530
Jackson530
Pennington500
Murray470
Waseca450
Faribault350
Mille Lacs301
Sibley302
Rock280
Wabasha280
Beltrami270
Yellow Medicine240
Brown232
Fillmore230
Swift201
Wilkin203
Norman180
Renville181
Houston150
Pipestone150
Big Stone140
Wadena140
Aitkin130
Kanabec131
Marshall120
Redwood120
Cass112
Pope100
Koochiching90
Clearwater70
Lincoln70
Grant60
Mahnomen61
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Lake50
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Red Lake30
Stevens30
Cook10
Kittson10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 27061

Reported Deaths: 694
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Rochester
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Mason City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Storms Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tomorrow is the deadline for Freeborn County businesses to get COVID-19 relief

Image

Homecoming for recovered Mason City man

Image

RCTC enrollment open for fall semester

Image

A memorable welcome home in Mason City

Image

Two Mayo Docs bid the Med City farewell

Image

Athletes take up beach volleyball to perfect skills

Image

Mayo resumes paychecks and ends furloughs

Image

Welcoming Home a Coronavirus Survivor

Image

Sean's 6PM Weather 6/24

Image

Gov. Reynolds on Criminal Justice Reform

Community Events