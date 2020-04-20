StormTeam 3: Marginal Threat for Severe Weather Monday

Almost all of us have been upgraded to a Marginal Risk (1 in 5 chance) for severe weather development for this afternoon and early evening. Heavy rain, powerful wind gusts, and small hail will be possible as a strong front passes over us. Clouds have already begun to build with the threat for light rain possible from midday until 3pm. 3-4pm ushers in the biggest threat for severe weather. After 6pm, isolated showers will remain. All activity will move out by 10pm Monday. Plan for highs in the low 50s on Tuesday.
