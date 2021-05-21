StormTeam 3: Marginal (1/5) Risk for Severe Weather Friday/Sunday afternoon as rain chances continue

Scattered showers continue Friday morning on/off with cloudy skies and more southerly winds. Those who may be yearning for some sunshine are in luck - a bit of sunshine pokes through the clouds showers this after afternoon, possibly even enhancing showers and storms during this time. There is a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather focused to the east Friday, including Olmsted, Fillmore, and Howard counties. The main threat hear is isolated tornadoes.

Skies remain partially clear overnight and into Saturday. With dew points in the mid to upper 60s and high temps in the mid 80s, Saturday will feel like a hot sticky day. There will be an isolated chance for showers or storms, especially in North Iowa.

A stationary front will act as the focus for storm development Sunday and through Monday-Tuesday as it evolves. There is a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather Sunday afternoon and evening with again all modes likely possible. We could see these chances continue with showers and storms into Monday and Tuesday.