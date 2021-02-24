StormTeam 3: The Beginning Of March is trending warmer than normal

As of late February, our area is finally experiencing thawing conditions as temperatures have warmed up above freezing. It looks like that trend will even continue into March, as temperatures are expected to be above average during the first week. A lot of this will depend on our overall snow cover, and whether we get more snow in march, but the trend is for temperatures to be near or above average for the month as a whole. There will still be plenty of fluctuations in temperatures from cold to warm, as we transition into springtime.