StormTeam 3: March flowers bring spring showers Monday

Rain is expected to fall across the area on Monday

Posted: Mar 8, 2020 4:21 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

After a warm and spring like Sunday, with winds out of the south continuing to bring warmer air to the upper Midwest, it's time for the other calling card of Spring weather to make an appearance - rain.

A shortwave disturbance moving in from Kansas will move into Iowa overnight Sunday, bringing with it plenty of moisture. This system will arrive at the MN-IA border on Monday morning, where it will encounter a cold front that will have just swing through the area. When the two systems merge, they will unleash sustained rainfall lasting throughout most of the day. The cold front will work to keep the Kansas storm, and most of its rain, concentrated towards northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. Nonetheless, rain can still be expected across most of the area.

On Monday morning, some of this precipitation could turn to a light wintry mix of rain/ice/and snow if temps dip below 32 degrees. This is most likely to occur in areas to the northwest, including Winnebago, Freeborn, and Dodge counties. Even with the chance for a wintry mix, precipitation will be light enough here that travel conditions are not a great concern. 

Rain will begin across the area sometime Monday morning, and move out sometime Monday mid-afternoon.

We are entering a rather active weather pattern this week, so there will be plenty more chances for some rainfall and even snow. 

