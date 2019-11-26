StormTeam 3: Major winter storm expected to drop heavy snow

A messy winter storm remains on track to impact the area tonight and Wednesday morning. Rapidly deteriorating conditions are likely as the sun sets this evening with mainly snow north of I-90 and a mess south of it with some spots seeing a lot of rain, and then others could see a healthy mix.

Southern Minnesota may see 6-10" with a few locations getting close to 12". South of I-90 could see the largest cutoff with spots seeing up to 8" and others under an inch or two in Charles City.

Along with the icky conditions with precipitation falling, winds will be very strong peaking to near 50 mph on Wednesday morning. Expect roads to be pretty awful until everything gets cleared out and the winds calm down. Another large storm system pushes in later this week which may involve more of rain, sleet, and even snow. This will have to be watched closely!

