Photo Gallery 3 Images
A messy winter storm remains on track to impact the area tonight and Wednesday morning. Rapidly deteriorating conditions are likely as the sun sets this evening with mainly snow north of I-90 and a mess south of it with some spots seeing a lot of rain, and then others could see a healthy mix.
Southern Minnesota may see 6-10" with a few locations getting close to 12". South of I-90 could see the largest cutoff with spots seeing up to 8" and others under an inch or two in Charles City.
Along with the icky conditions with precipitation falling, winds will be very strong peaking to near 50 mph on Wednesday morning. Expect roads to be pretty awful until everything gets cleared out and the winds calm down. Another large storm system pushes in later this week which may involve more of rain, sleet, and even snow. This will have to be watched closely!
CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions
MORE: Maps & Radars
ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here
LIVE EYE: Tower Cams
SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter
ALERTS: WeatherWarn
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Major winter storm expected to drop heavy snow
- StormTeam 3: Major October storm cooking
- StormTeam 3: Severe storms expected tonight
- StormTeam 3: Winter Storm Warning issued
- Winter Storm Watch issued for Feb 23-24: Heavy snow, winds reaching 45-50 mph predicted
- UPDATED: Heavy, wet snowfall expected in weekend storm
- Winter Storm looks to drop 6-8 inches of snow, impact travel Wednesday
- StormTeam 3: 2019-2020 Winter Outlook
- StormTeam 3: Heavy rain and flooding possible
- Spring snow storm expected to blanket upper Midwest