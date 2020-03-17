StormTeam 3: Major storm could bring rain, t'storms and snow

Two rounds of precipitation will track into the area by late tonight through Thursday night. The best first batch will be mainly rain, with a mix possible Wednesday morning coming to an end by noon. A break in the action is expected before another round bulldozes the region by Wednesday night through Thursday night. The first several hours will be rain along with thunderstorms; some could be strong Thursday afternoon in the extreme southern parts of the area. Cold front ushers in enough chilly air to help transition the precipitation to a wintry form. Rain totals will range from 1-1.5" while snow totals could be between 1-3". Stay tuned for further updates!