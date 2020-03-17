Clear
StormTeam 3: Major storm could bring rain, t'storms and snow

All forms of seasons will be featured for the midweek

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 3:21 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Two rounds of precipitation will track into the area by late tonight through Thursday night.  The best first batch will be mainly rain, with a mix possible Wednesday morning coming to an end by noon.  A break in the action is expected before another round bulldozes the region by Wednesday night through Thursday night.  The first several hours will be rain along with thunderstorms; some could be strong Thursday afternoon in the extreme southern parts of the area.  Cold front ushers in enough chilly air to help transition the precipitation to a wintry form.  Rain totals will range from 1-1.5" while snow totals could be between 1-3".  Stay tuned for further updates! 

