StormTeam 3: May was around average, but the first half of June will be anything but

Welcome to June! We are entering a time of classic summer weather. And there will be plenty of that in the near future.

First, a look bat at May.

The month was just around average. All in all, the month was just 0.2 degrees below average - so it was basically an average month. There were more days that were below average, but the lesser above average days were generally more extreme, thereby bringing the average up. The warmest day of the month was ironically the first, with a high of 91 degrees.

In terms of rain. Rochester was only slightly below average for May when we typically see 4.33 inches. On the other hand, Mason City and much of North Iowa were still below average. Mason City averages around 5.5 inches every May, but we saw less than half of that. As we work in June, most of the area should be averaging a bit over an inch of rain a week. A dry ish week like this week will not be a great sight to see in the forecast.

And that brings us to June. The month ahead looks to be above average, with the next two weeks very likely above average the entire time as temps enter the 80s and remain there. Not only will it be hot, but it will be humid too. Dew points are set to climb into the mid 60s this weekend.

Not too many good chances for rain this week, but the second week of June likely sports a few more better chances so hopefully we can get some rain next week.