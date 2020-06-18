StormTeam 3: Low severe potential for storms tonight, greater to the west.

Thursday will be begin much like every day this past week has, with warm temps, breezy winds, and some sunshine (all though there will be clouds at times on Thursday). But the day will not end like every day this week has, a line of storms will move through this evening.

A cold front moving in from the northwest will slowly unleash all the energy that has been building in the atmosphere this past week, and it will unleash it in the form of a line of strong thunderstorms.

Storms are expected to reach areas along and west of I-35 by 6-8pm tonight. After this the storms will slowly move east across the area, exiting by 12-3am.

The risk for severe weather in our area is low as there simply won't be enough potential storm energy available by the time the storms are actually rolling through. A marginal risk of severe weather (1/5) exists for most of the area barring Fillmore, Howard, and Floyd counties. However, there is a greater chance of severe weather to the west, where a slight risk (2/5) has been placed. This corresponds to where the line of storms will be at the time when there is peak energy in the atmosphere. The big severe risk here is strong winds. Hail and tornado threats remain very low. Pea size hail is possible. In our area, expect gusts to occasionally reach above 40mph along the leading edge of this storm.

Friday and Saturday will be mostly cloudy with the occasional chance for more storms in the wake of the front. A greater chance for storms does exist Saturday afternoon and Sunday.