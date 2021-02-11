StormTeam 3: Low Wind Chills Again Through Friday Morning

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued across northern Iowa and southern Minnesota for tonight into Thursday morning. Expect wind chill values of -20 to -35 across the area. Keep in mind that frostbite can occur in under 30 minutes on any exposed skin.
Wind Chill Advisory issued through Friday morning
Posted: Feb 11, 2021 9:53 PM
