StormTeam 3: Low Chance of Showers Sunday and Comfortable Temps

As a weak surface low exits the area, the opportunity for some spotty showers return in the forecast for Sunday.

Although rain percentages are low, sitting at around 30%, the opportunity for a brief and light passing shower is possible as we move through the early to late afternoon hours of Sunday. The confidence in shower activity will drop through the day as areas start to see a return to sun by the late afternoon. Areas east of I-35, mainly Olmsted county, and east towards the Mississippi will see the chances for shower activity through the day as the the system departs.

Expect cloud coverage to stick around through the early to even late afternoon before some sun tries to work on into the mix. The lack of sun early would help keep temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s through late morning, before daytime highs find themselves into the mid to upper 60s for Sunday. The amount of cloud coverage through the day will dictate how much warming we truly see. Due to the system exiting to the east, towns along and west of I-35 can expect daytime highs to be in the lower 70s.