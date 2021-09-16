StormTeam 3: Looking at a nice evening before storms arrive tonight.

Breezy southerly winds will continue through this evening, but overall it will be a nice, warm evening for any outdoor activities. We'll stay dry until well after midnight, when a cold front will move in, along with a line of showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected, but some brief heavy downpours are a possibility.
Tracking storms to move in late tonight after Midnight.
Posted: Sep 16, 2021 6:34 PM
