StormTeam 3: Long-range forecast - cooler days to end August

As of Thursday morning, the upper Midwest is looking at a cooler than normal end to the month of August. Believe it or not, we're already halfway through the month and have had our fair share of below normal temps with things not looking to change for a good stretch of time.

Temperatures will remain in the 70s for the rest of our work week, through the weekend, and into the next work week. Although it's still too early to determine exact numbers, cooler temperatures look to stick around to finish off the month so if you're looking forward to a more fall-like feel, this will be your time to shine!