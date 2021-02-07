StormTeam 3: Locking In The Arctic Air

Arctic air moved into the region late last week, and it's overspread the Midwest. Unfortunately, this cold weather is going to stick around for a while. As it stands right now, the entire 7 day forecast features temperatures below average (Average high is 26°). And looking ahead to the next 6 to 10 days, the outlook isn't much better, as the cold air will be locked in place, according to the Climate Prediction Center's temperature outlook for the 6-10 day period. I guess we all just need to embrace it for now. Good news for anglers though! This cold weather will help thicken the ice pack on area lakes, and will ensure the ice fishing season gets extended a little longer, at least until we get some warmer weather back into the Midwest.