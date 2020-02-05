Clear

StormTeam 3: Light snow possible later this week

Most spots will only see snow showers or flurries

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 3:15 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Another day of sunshine is expected on Thursday with a surface high pressure solidifying itself across the Midwest.  It may breakdown and send a wrinkle into the area kicking up snow showers late on Thursday and Friday morning.  This looks like a small event where we will see less than an inch.  A different story for Sunday as a bigger storm may be brewing sending several inches of snowfall.  Stay tuned!

Snow later in the week
