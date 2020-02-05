StormTeam 3: Light snow possible later this week

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Another day of sunshine is expected on Thursday with a surface high pressure solidifying itself across the Midwest. It may breakdown and send a wrinkle into the area kicking up snow showers late on Thursday and Friday morning. This looks like a small event where we will see less than an inch. A different story for Sunday as a bigger storm may be brewing sending several inches of snowfall. Stay tuned!
