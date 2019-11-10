Clear

StormTeam 3: Light snow possible for North Iowa overnight

Southern sections of the viewing area may see up to 1"

Posted: Nov 10, 2019 5:33 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Photo Gallery 1 Images

A system passing just to the south may produce a dusting to an inch of snowfall.  Heads up for slippery spots in Mason City and Charles City for the early morning hours on Monday.  

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 12°
An intense polar cold blast will arrive on Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mohawks swimmers place in state meet

Image

Grizzlies fall to Alexandria 4-3

Image

Weather forecast 11/9

Image

Toys for Tots Drive

Image

Kamala Harris stumps in Mason City

Image

Stewartville volleyball wins first state title since 2014

Image

Two MN veterans get a new smile for Veterans Day

Image

Law Enforcement Memorial coming to SE Minnesota

Image

Albert Lea residents explore MercyOne Cardboard Clinic

Image

Sports overtime highlights

Community Events