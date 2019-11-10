StormTeam 3: Light snow possible for North Iowa overnight

Photo Gallery 1 Images
A system passing just to the south may produce a dusting to an inch of snowfall. Heads up for slippery spots in Mason City and Charles City for the early morning hours on Monday.
