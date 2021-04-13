StormTeam 3: Light snow possible Tuesday afternoon, overnight

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, AFTERNOON RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS POSSIBLE, STILL BREEZY, MUCH COOLER

Tuesday will be similar to Monday but even colder. With high temps now set to only make it near 40ish degrees depending on your location. Parts of Southern MN may not even break 40, with wind chills not even breaking 30. As more sporadic isolated to scattered showers are possible, some light snow could even be mixed in. A better chance for this arrives in southern Minnesota during the afternoon hours when a wave of more disturbed air arrives out of the northwest. A dusting of snow will be possible in spots, with up to half an inch of snow at the very very most. It will be breezy again with winds out of the west 15-25mph.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY STILL, A BIT WARMER, ANOTHER MORNING CHANCE

Another wave of light snow is possible overnight into early Wednesday morning. Should the Tuesday afternoon chance of light precip not occur, this chance would likely be more widespread. Winds a bit slower Wednesday, but still out of the northwest 15-25mph. Highs in the mid 40s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: GRADUALLY WARMER TO SLIGHTLY BELOW AVERAGE, A BIT MORE SUNSHINE, DRY

High temps increase to the low to mid 50s Thursday - Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. No day sports a great chance for rain, which is beginning to become sorely needed as we are running below average in terms of spring rain. Expect a mix of sun and clouds to end the week.

NEXT WEEK: MORE OF THE SAME

The pattern looks to hold on to this dreary blustery weather into next week. This means more mostly cloudy skies and more temps in the 40s and 50s. Warm air that has been displaced north into Canada this week will not reinsert itself into the jet stream pattern until the middle of part of next week, which means we may not be looking at any good chance for warmer weather or rain until next weekend (April 24th-25th) at the earliest.