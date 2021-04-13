Clear

StormTeam 3: Light snow possible Tuesday afternoon, overnight

For reference, the high temp was 78 degrees a week ago

Posted: Apr 13, 2021 8:06 AM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Photo Gallery 7 Images

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, AFTERNOON RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS POSSIBLE, STILL BREEZY, MUCH COOLER

Tuesday will be similar to Monday but even colder. With high temps now set to only make it near 40ish degrees depending on your location. Parts of Southern MN may not even break 40, with wind chills not even breaking 30. As more sporadic isolated to scattered showers are possible, some light snow could even be mixed in. A better chance for this arrives in southern Minnesota during the afternoon hours when a wave of more disturbed air arrives out of the northwest. A dusting of snow will be possible in spots, with up to half an inch of snow at the very very most. It will be breezy again with winds out of the west 15-25mph. 

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY STILL, A BIT WARMER, ANOTHER MORNING CHANCE

Another wave of light snow is possible overnight into early Wednesday morning. Should the Tuesday afternoon chance of light precip not occur, this chance would likely be more widespread. Winds a bit slower Wednesday, but still out of the northwest 15-25mph. Highs in the mid 40s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: GRADUALLY WARMER TO SLIGHTLY BELOW AVERAGE, A BIT MORE SUNSHINE, DRY

High temps increase to the low to mid 50s Thursday - Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. No day sports a great chance for rain, which is beginning to become sorely needed as we are running below average in terms of spring rain. Expect a mix of sun and clouds to end the week.

NEXT WEEK: MORE OF THE SAME

The pattern looks to hold on to this dreary blustery weather into next week. This means more mostly cloudy skies and more temps in the 40s and 50s. Warm air that has been displaced north into Canada this week will not reinsert itself into the jet stream pattern until the middle of part of next week, which means we may not be looking at any good chance for warmer weather or rain until next weekend (April 24th-25th) at the earliest.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 544046

Reported Deaths: 7037
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1133801672
Ramsey46957847
Dakota41493415
Anoka37550413
Washington24418273
Stearns20651216
St. Louis16500296
Scott15592116
Wright14440124
Olmsted1260496
Sherburne1031779
Carver956143
Clay769089
Rice7454101
Blue Earth682140
Kandiyohi621879
Crow Wing596486
Chisago539948
Otter Tail535173
Benton521396
Mower447732
Winona435749
Douglas434270
Goodhue431971
Nobles396848
Morrison386359
McLeod383254
Beltrami366957
Isanti363959
Itasca359451
Polk359466
Steele349714
Becker346548
Lyon343748
Carlton324352
Freeborn321729
Pine306521
Nicollet300742
Brown291239
Mille Lacs272548
Le Sueur266222
Todd265830
Cass243826
Meeker229337
Waseca227820
Martin209729
Wabasha19803
Roseau194718
Hubbard168541
Renville168543
Dodge16834
Redwood163935
Houston161814
Cottonwood152520
Fillmore15089
Pennington148719
Chippewa143736
Faribault141819
Wadena141221
Sibley133210
Aitkin127436
Kanabec126121
Watonwan12439
Rock121218
Jackson114710
Yellow Medicine109019
Pipestone107525
Murray10169
Pope9936
Swift97718
Marshall84117
Stevens79610
Lake77819
Wilkin75812
Clearwater75614
Koochiching75612
Lac qui Parle73122
Big Stone5544
Lincoln5542
Grant5398
Norman5139
Mahnomen4898
Unassigned48778
Kittson44922
Red Lake3817
Traverse3595
Lake of the Woods2962
Cook1440

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 355246

Reported Deaths: 5797
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk55552598
Linn20170329
Scott18763234
Black Hawk15468306
Woodbury14792219
Johnson1387680
Dubuque13035202
Dallas1082796
Pottawattamie10627160
Story1024647
Warren549086
Clinton531989
Cerro Gordo519386
Webster506191
Sioux503473
Marshall476274
Muscatine455096
Des Moines439365
Wapello4246120
Buena Vista421240
Jasper406670
Plymouth394179
Lee366855
Marion353975
Jones292355
Henry285537
Bremer278260
Carroll277750
Crawford261739
Boone256331
Benton249155
Washington248249
Dickinson238743
Mahaska223449
Jackson217242
Kossuth211561
Clay208625
Tama206371
Delaware201039
Winneshiek192633
Page189320
Buchanan187331
Cedar182723
Fayette182641
Wright178835
Hardin178742
Hamilton177049
Harrison174673
Clayton165455
Butler161834
Mills157520
Cherokee156438
Floyd154542
Lyon153641
Madison152219
Poweshiek152133
Allamakee149051
Iowa144824
Hancock142734
Winnebago135331
Grundy134732
Cass133954
Calhoun133011
Jefferson130535
Emmet127340
Shelby126637
Appanoose126247
Louisa126049
Sac125819
Mitchell125241
Union123732
Chickasaw122015
Humboldt117926
Guthrie116828
Franklin112421
Palo Alto109622
Howard102622
Unassigned10040
Montgomery99737
Clarke98023
Keokuk94330
Monroe93228
Ida88533
Adair84032
Pocahontas83021
Monona80430
Davis79824
Greene76310
Lucas74822
Osceola73816
Worth7018
Taylor65012
Fremont60410
Decatur5899
Van Buren55318
Ringgold53322
Wayne51823
Audubon4929
Adams3264
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 27°
Mason City
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Cloudy and cool conditions this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 4/13

Image

Mayo Clinic physicians out in the community

Image

Alcohol Awareness Month

Image

Jake Braaten commits to SMSU

Image

Aaron's Overnight Forecast

Image

Protests continue in wake of Daunte Wright's Death

Image

CENTURY TRACK AND FIELD

Image

Testing sirens for severe weather season in Olmsted County

Image

Police investigating weekend shooting in Mason City

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/12/21)

Community Events