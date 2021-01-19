StormTeam 3: Light snow Tuesday with passing disturbance

As of Tuesday morning, there was already some light snow moving through, and more is on the way.

A passing disturbance will bring light snow to much of the area during the midday hours of Tuesday, with the system peaking around noon as it passes from western Minnesota, through our region, and out towards eastern Iowa.

Snow was already falling across portions of southern Minnesota at 8am. It can be expected to fill in by 10-11am through most of the area. Snow should be rather widespread around noon, and will move out early afternoon between 1-2pm from Minnesota, 2-4pm for Northern Iowa.

Snowfall will be light, but there could become locally heavier snowfall rates near the center of the systems low pressure center. Winds could also be gusty within a small range. This is mostly a possibility for those near Mason City.

Accumulations will be around half an inch, with locally heavier totals possible near an inch. Models are in great agreement that most of our area sees around this much.

Temps increase to the 30s for Wednesday and Thursday. With more snow on the way for this weekend with another large winter storm.