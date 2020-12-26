StormTeam 3: Light snow Sunday before significant chance midweek

It has been a dry December in general, but it may end on a totally opposite tone.

There are two chances for snow this upcoming week. One chance for light snow during the day Sunday, and another chance between late Tuesday and Wednesday which could be much more significant.

On Sunday, a small disturbance in the atmosphere will moves through, which will bring with it a chance for on/off light snow during daylight hours (8am-5pm). Accumulations are likely to be anything from a dusting to 2 inches, with higher amounts occurring in localized bands. Within these bands we could see some minor impacts to roads. Bottom line, don't be surprised to see some snow Sunday, but don't expect a major event.

The same can't be said about our second chance.

Late Tuesday, a plume of moisture wells up from the Gulf of Mexico attached to a disturbance, packing snow by the time it reaches the upper Midwest. It may continue to snow through Wednesday and even early Thursday morning as the disturbance becomes more organized.

It is very likely we see snow occur in our area within this time frame, with a greater than 70% chance of seeing at least a few inches. It could even be more.

Here's what what we know and don't know.

What We Know:

This storm will be large as it moves into the Upper Midwest

The storm moves in late Tuesday, and lasts through Wednesday (possibly even a bit longer)

Widespread snow amounting to at least a few inches is likely. More is possible.

Some travel impacts, winter weather advisories (or even warnings) are likely.

What We Don't Yet Know:

The exact track and intensity of the low pressure center of the storm

Where the rain/snow line could sit in Iowa, which could impact snowfall totals

Exact snowfall totals

When the storm exits to a greater certainty

Like it's been said, snowfall of at least a few inches is likely. This represents the lower bound of possibilities (2-4"). The most likely scenario is somewhere between 6-10" across the board, with the highest but less likely scenario presenting the area with widespread snowfall of more than a foot. We are not forecasting a foot of snow right now. We are simply forecasting several inches of snow Tuesday and Wednesday, with some impacts likely.

Stay tuned for more updates to this forecast.