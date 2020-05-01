StormTeam 3: Light showers Friday before soaring temps

Friday will feel more summer-like than springlike. A strong warm front will move through mid day Friday, with a chance for showers and some clouds along its path around noon.

The expected winds have increased to 10-20mph out of the south with gusts to 30mph, meaning that they will funnel in more warm air than expected. This has bumped Friday's expected high temperature into the upper 70s. The warmest temperatures across the region will be to the west where the warm front will have passed through earlier in the day.

A cold front is now expected to follow close behind the warm front sometime Friday night. A combination of warm temps and this cold front could spark a few small evening thunderstorms. No problems here though.

The weekend will sport temps in the low - mid 70s and partly to mostly sunny skies. A low pressure system will move into the upper Midwest early next week and bring decent rain showers to Monday and Tuesday. After that, we will enter a colder pattern for at least a week with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.