StormTeam 3: Light rain tonight, and this coming week

Another week of mostly cloudy and slightly rainy conditions is on the way.

With a strong jet stream over the US oriented almost directly east-to-west, a pattern meteorologists would call a zonal orientation, we can expect another dull week with cloudy skies and sprinkled with some light precipitation.

As moisture is injected into the atmosphere below the jet stream, clouds will quickly form in this more unstable atmosphere, and at times even squeeze out some rain and light snow. But without any solid surface low pressure system to grab onto, this instability will not be able to induce large storms.



The first chance for precipitation comes Sunday night into Monday morning, as a very weak disturbance works across the area. Chances for seeing a drizzle or flurries hold at around 30% tonight. Another small chance arrives Monday night.

Some low pressure at the surface will allow the rain to really fall on both Wednesday and Friday, but even then rainfall will be moderate. Most places stand to see an inch of rain at most by the end of the week, with most seeing much less.