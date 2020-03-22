Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

StormTeam 3: Light rain tonight, and this coming week

At least you won't be missing any beautiful weather while you are cooped inside this week. Keep on social distancing!

Posted: Mar 22, 2020 6:20 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Photo Gallery 6 Images

Another week of mostly cloudy and slightly rainy conditions is on the way.

With a strong jet stream over the US oriented almost directly east-to-west, a pattern meteorologists would call a zonal orientation, we can expect another dull week with cloudy skies and sprinkled with some light precipitation.

As moisture is injected into the atmosphere below the jet stream, clouds will quickly form in this more unstable atmosphere, and at times even squeeze out some rain and light snow. But without any solid surface low pressure system to grab onto, this instability will not be able to induce large storms. 

The first chance for precipitation comes Sunday night into Monday morning, as a very weak disturbance works across the area. Chances for seeing a drizzle or flurries hold at around 30% tonight. Another small chance arrives Monday night. 

Some low pressure at the surface will allow the rain to really fall on both Wednesday and Friday, but even then rainfall will be moderate. Most places stand to see an inch of rain at most by the end of the week, with most seeing much less.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
More rain is on the way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 3/21 2

Image

Dealing with no baseball as MLB season delayed

Image

Coronavirus cabin fever

Image

Rochester Farmers Market open during pandemic

Image

Local grocery store offers delivery options

Image

Sean Weather 3/21

Image

A no nonsense doctor weighs in on Coronavirus

Image

Local athletes set an example we can all learn from

Image

Prepping for Power Outages

Image

How is grieving process impacted by social distancing?

Community Events