StormTeam 3: Light rain expected for some on Thursday, but no drought-busting rains

A weather system will be moving into the region on Thursday. This will bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. While some light rainfall is possible for many locations, this will do little to help with the current drought situation. At this point thought, any rain is good rain.
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday
Posted: Aug 4, 2021 6:13 PM
