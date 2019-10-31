Clear

StormTeam 3: Dusting of snow possible Friday

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 5:51 PM
Updated: Oct 31, 2019 5:52 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Look for skies to clear the rest of Thursday with temperatures struggling all day because of the clouds hanging in the 30s. Lows fall into the 20s overnight tonight with increasing clouds closer to sunrise on Friday. Things change by tomorrow morning with a trough strolling through the area to end the work week. The cold front may produce scattered snow showers, a mix, and even rain showers into the evening. Light accumulation is possible with this. We may have to watch the temps dropping into Friday night that could produce slippery spots. The next week or so look to be some of the coolest air of the season as highs will mainly stay in the 30s, 10-15 degrees below the average. Weak ripples in the atmosphere could produce snow showers next week at times.

Tonight: Partly cloudy
Lows: Mid 20s
Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Rain/snow mix
Highs: Upper 30s
Winds: SW 7-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy
Lows: Low 20s
Winds: NW 8-18

Mason City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Halloween looking a lot less scary but staying very cold
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

