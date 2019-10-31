StormTeam 3: Dusting of snow possible Friday

Look for skies to clear the rest of Thursday with temperatures struggling all day because of the clouds hanging in the 30s. Lows fall into the 20s overnight tonight with increasing clouds closer to sunrise on Friday. Things change by tomorrow morning with a trough strolling through the area to end the work week. The cold front may produce scattered snow showers, a mix, and even rain showers into the evening. Light accumulation is possible with this. We may have to watch the temps dropping into Friday night that could produce slippery spots. The next week or so look to be some of the coolest air of the season as highs will mainly stay in the 30s, 10-15 degrees below the average. Weak ripples in the atmosphere could produce snow showers next week at times.

Tonight: Partly cloudy

Lows: Mid 20s

Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Rain/snow mix

Highs: Upper 30s

Winds: SW 7-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy

Lows: Low 20s

Winds: NW 8-18