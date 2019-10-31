Photo Gallery 2 Images
Look for skies to clear the rest of Thursday with temperatures struggling all day because of the clouds hanging in the 30s. Lows fall into the 20s overnight tonight with increasing clouds closer to sunrise on Friday. Things change by tomorrow morning with a trough strolling through the area to end the work week. The cold front may produce scattered snow showers, a mix, and even rain showers into the evening. Light accumulation is possible with this. We may have to watch the temps dropping into Friday night that could produce slippery spots. The next week or so look to be some of the coolest air of the season as highs will mainly stay in the 30s, 10-15 degrees below the average. Weak ripples in the atmosphere could produce snow showers next week at times.
Tonight: Partly cloudy
Lows: Mid 20s
Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tomorrow: Rain/snow mix
Highs: Upper 30s
Winds: SW 7-15
Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy
Lows: Low 20s
Winds: NW 8-18
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Dusting of snow possible Friday
- StormTeam 3: Showers possible tonight through Friday
- StormTeam 3: Is snow back in the forecast?
- StormTeam 3: Miss out on the snow, not the cold
- StormTeam 3: Dangerous heat indices Thursday and Friday
- StormTeam 3: A breezy Friday and a stormy Sunday
- Downtown snow removal starts Friday night in Rochester
- StormTeam 3: Bundle up with cold and snow showers coming late this week
- StormTeam 3: We've heard about the snow, but what about the rain?
- StormTeam 3: The first accumulating snow of the season is set to arrive tonight