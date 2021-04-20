StormTeam 3: Light Snow/Rain Possible Tuesday Afternoon

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, LOW 40s, LIGHT PRECIP

Tuesday will be a mix of sun and clouds as high temps approach the low 40s. NW winds at 5-15mph will only bring the wind chill down a bit. Some of these clouds will rain out with either a light drizzle or some snowflakes this afternoon the warm air at the surface rises with plenty of moisture. Temps drop back into the 20s overnight.

WEDNESDAY: MORE OF THE SAME, SLIGHTLY WARMER

Wednesday is pretty much a carbon copy of Tuesday, but a tad warmer with highs in the mid 40s. Another chance of light afternoon precip will need to be monitored.

THURSDAY: SUNNY AND WARMER

Winds begin to shift out of the south Thursday as high pressure moves in. This means a much warmer and sunny day is ahead, with clear skies and high temps around 60 degrees, but it won't last that long as a cold front quickly moves in for Friday.

FRIDAY: SCATTERED RAIN SHOWERS

A cold front swings through the area quickly either late Thursday or during the course of Friday and will bring high temps back down into the low 50s. Scattered rain showers will be possible on a day that looks to be mostly cloudy. Rain accumulation will not be terribly significant.

THE WEEKEND: MILD, MIX OF SUN, CHANCE FOR RAIN

Saturday and Sunday both look to be a mix of sun and clouds with sporadic low chances for some rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Overnight lows dip back around freezing Saturday night into Sunday morning right before a major warm up.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: MUCH WARMER

A strong ridge in the upper atmosphere (jet stream) will allow plenty of warm moist air to billow into the Midwest Monday and Tuesday, when high temps are set to be near 70 degrees give or take a bit. Thunderstorms are likely to take hold sometime Tuesday or Wednesday when another cold front could move in.