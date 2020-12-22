Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

StormTeam 3: Light Snow to blanket the area on Wednesday

Light snow will spread across the area throughout the day on Wednesday. Snow accumulations will be higher the further north and west you are.

Posted: Dec 22, 2020 5:23 PM
Posted By: Aaron White

A storm system will be moving through the region on Wednesday. Ahead of it, strong southerly winds will boost temperatures into the middle 40s during the morning on Wednesday. Some light rain showers will also be possible. A strong cold front will move through the area during the morning, and temperatures will fall significantly behind the front. As the colder air moves in, light snow can be expected across the area during the afternoon and into Wednesday night. Light snow accumulations can be expected, and amounts will increase the further north and west you live. Strong winds will accompany the cold front, so blowing and drifting snow may be a concern. The combination of falling temperatures and strong winds, will lead to wind chill values down below zero by Wednesday evening and continuing into Christmas Eve.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 399311

Reported Deaths: 4931
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin831331318
Ramsey35696633
Dakota28846255
Anoka27974295
Washington17786171
Stearns16478160
St. Louis11885179
Scott1058073
Wright1042276
Olmsted869249
Sherburne738854
Carver621229
Clay600373
Kandiyohi524755
Rice522947
Blue Earth485025
Crow Wing440151
Otter Tail408143
Chisago397326
Benton374972
Nobles346943
Winona344042
Douglas333055
Mower322823
Polk312646
McLeod297534
Morrison284138
Goodhue281837
Beltrami278533
Lyon272026
Becker260731
Itasca260032
Isanti252728
Carlton249933
Steele24249
Pine228512
Todd218923
Nicollet197530
Mille Lacs197042
Brown192126
Freeborn186917
Le Sueur186814
Cass185317
Meeker181630
Waseca164912
Roseau156913
Martin151823
Wabasha14152
Hubbard135834
Redwood127126
Renville124237
Chippewa122719
Cottonwood119612
Dodge11273
Houston108010
Wadena107910
Watonwan10225
Fillmore10090
Rock100210
Aitkin97431
Sibley9694
Kanabec89318
Pennington86712
Pipestone85918
Faribault8548
Yellow Medicine83514
Swift77514
Jackson7465
Murray7225
Pope6733
Marshall66411
Stevens6526
Clearwater62912
Lac qui Parle56613
Wilkin5656
Koochiching5318
Lake52214
Lincoln4381
Big Stone4203
Unassigned42060
Norman4058
Mahnomen3706
Grant3617
Kittson33917
Red Lake2933
Traverse1972
Lake of the Woods1481
Cook1000

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 267192

Reported Deaths: 3540
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk39562396
Linn16060231
Scott13534139
Black Hawk12269207
Woodbury11877159
Johnson1064945
Dubuque10266133
Pottawattamie786187
Story775526
Dallas753962
Webster426556
Sioux421241
Cerro Gordo417556
Clinton395752
Marshall389253
Buena Vista355222
Warren352628
Muscatine342872
Des Moines336931
Plymouth325046
Wapello298290
Lee272523
Jasper270050
Marion253040
Jones252938
Henry240321
Carroll227727
Bremer218740
Crawford202617
Benton192934
Washington175827
Boone174315
Jackson171929
Tama170355
Dickinson164413
Mahaska160032
Delaware158528
Clay149411
Wright147214
Kossuth144725
Hamilton140421
Hardin139724
Buchanan138216
Harrison134151
Page132113
Cedar131817
Clayton130436
Winneshiek129917
Fayette126015
Mills123813
Floyd123531
Butler119516
Lyon119221
Cherokee116718
Calhoun11599
Poweshiek114822
Hancock111523
Iowa110619
Allamakee110119
Winnebago107528
Louisa101223
Sac100611
Grundy100514
Chickasaw99810
Cass98438
Union97316
Mitchell96024
Emmet94523
Jefferson92320
Appanoose91734
Humboldt91518
Shelby90223
Madison8918
Guthrie88922
Franklin85117
Palo Alto7816
Keokuk75619
Montgomery68613
Pocahontas6738
Ida66921
Howard66815
Greene6187
Davis60618
Osceola6026
Clarke5966
Monroe57016
Adair55117
Monona52814
Taylor5188
Unassigned4920
Lucas4757
Worth4722
Fremont4455
Van Buren44011
Decatur3933
Wayne35321
Audubon3437
Ringgold3437
Adams2352
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 29°
Turning Windy, Snowy, and Colder on Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

Senior living community encouraged to take vaccine

Image

Final day for Channel One Food Bank & RPS meals

Image

River City Renaissance Update

Image

Deadliest year in US history

Image

Shrpa Voted As Rochester Start Up To Look at In 2021

Image

Hometown Care Energy Fund

Image

Back To School on January 11th

Image

HIgh Schoolers Eligible For Unemployment

Image

Minnesota's Vaccination Plan Update

Community Events