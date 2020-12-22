StormTeam 3: Light Snow to blanket the area on Wednesday

A storm system will be moving through the region on Wednesday. Ahead of it, strong southerly winds will boost temperatures into the middle 40s during the morning on Wednesday. Some light rain showers will also be possible. A strong cold front will move through the area during the morning, and temperatures will fall significantly behind the front. As the colder air moves in, light snow can be expected across the area during the afternoon and into Wednesday night. Light snow accumulations can be expected, and amounts will increase the further north and west you live. Strong winds will accompany the cold front, so blowing and drifting snow may be a concern. The combination of falling temperatures and strong winds, will lead to wind chill values down below zero by Wednesday evening and continuing into Christmas Eve.