StormTeam 3: Light Snow for Sunday

A quick system will move through the area on Sunday, and will bring some light snow showers with it. Most of the snow will occur during the afternoon and evening, and minor accumulations will be possible. Right now, a dusting to a most one inch is a possibility for southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.
Light snow showers will develop through the day on Sunday. Minor accumulations are possible.
Posted: Dec 25, 2020 8:52 PM
