StormTeam 3: Light Snow Develops This Evening

A cold front will be moving through the region later this evening. Along it, a band of rain and snow will develop. This band will turn to mostly light snow as it moves through southern Minnesota and northern Iowa this evening. The light snow will only last for about an hour or two, and any accumulations will be minor, generally a dusting to one inch at most. As this moves through, roads may become a little slippery through this evening and tonight.
A band of rain and snow will move through the area this evening. Any snow accumulations will be minor, generally less than one inch.
Posted: Dec 18, 2020 1:23 PM
Updated: Dec 18, 2020 1:23 PM
