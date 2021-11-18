StormTeam 3: Less wind and slight warmup into the weekend

It's been very windy the past few days, and while there will still be a breeze on Friday, it won't be nearly as strong. It will, however, help to bring temperatures up a bit, as we'll see highs closer to 40 for Friday and Saturday. Unfortunately, another cold front arrives for Sunday, which will kick up the winds and usher in colder air for Sunday night and Monday.
After some very windy days, the wind will be much calmer
Posted: Nov 18, 2021 5:51 PM
