StormTeam 3: Late January Pattern Shift?

It's January, so where's all the cold? Well it's locked up in northern Canada at the moment, but a pattern shift later this month may send that cold air our way! If this pattern shift occurs, we may see the return of arctic air, which could mean sub-zero temperatures across the upper Midwest. This is not certain at this point, but it's looking increasingly likely that we'll see colder conditions by the 3rd week of January.
It's January, so where's all the cold?
Posted: Jan 5, 2021 6:49 PM
