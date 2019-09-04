Clear
StormTeam 3: Lack of rain continues to be a problem

Rain showers are possible this weekend, but likely won't cut into the deficit

Posted: Sep 4, 2019 2:37 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

The U.S. Drought Monitor has added more sections of north Iowa and southern Minnesota to the "abnormally dry" spot on its chart.  A cluster of showers and storms Labor Day night did give relief to locations along the line, however, it didn't include everyone.  Rain has been more scarce in north Iowa compared to southern Minnesota.  With rain showers in the forecast this weekend, our lawns and fields will get a drink of water.  Just not enough with only 0.25" to 0.50" which could fall. 

An active pattern returns this weekend
