Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

StormTeam 3: Keeping an eye on the changing skies

Spring means variable weather

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 6:06 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Photo Gallery 1 Images

Spring officially begins this Thursday, March 19th, signaling the movement into a big transition period for the country. This week's forecast is a good reminder that, during the spring,  we can see everything from thunderstorms and severe weather to snow and blizzards. We'll get to enjoy plenty of sunshine and above normal temps on Tuesday, after a dreary Monday, before a rainy midweek, and coming into a potentially snowy Friday. That's a lot of changes in just one work week! Even the weekend brings back changes as temps go back up along sunnier skies. Take this week as a good reminder that spring may mean warmer weather but comes with many weather events both good and dangerous. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
25° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 18°
Rain and possible snow this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Keeping an eye on the changing skies

Image

NIACC season ends

Image

We want to tell your story

Image

Coaches, athletic directors scrambling as season delayed

Image

NAHL regular-season canceled

Image

NIACC women's season comes to an abrupt end

Image

Frantic time for athletic directors as spring sports delayed

Image

Sean Weather 3/16

Image

Restaurants close amid outbreak

Community Events