StormTeam 3: Keeping an eye on the changing skies

Spring officially begins this Thursday, March 19th, signaling the movement into a big transition period for the country. This week's forecast is a good reminder that, during the spring, we can see everything from thunderstorms and severe weather to snow and blizzards. We'll get to enjoy plenty of sunshine and above normal temps on Tuesday, after a dreary Monday, before a rainy midweek, and coming into a potentially snowy Friday. That's a lot of changes in just one work week! Even the weekend brings back changes as temps go back up along sunnier skies. Take this week as a good reminder that spring may mean warmer weather but comes with many weather events both good and dangerous.