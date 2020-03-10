Clear
StormTeam 3: Keeping an eye on river levels

How to keep an eye on river levels

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 6:26 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

We've always got an eye on the hydrologic outlook during this time of the year. As we begin to warm back up after the cold, snowy, winters the threat for river flooding rises as snow melts and rain showers become more common. Just in case you can't catch our forecast you can always keep up to date with the latest river levels via the National Weather Service! By following the link posted at the end of this article you can take a quick glance at all the major rivers across the area using the interactive map. It provides a quick look at where levels are based on color. For example, yellow means near flood stage and orange means minor flood stage. To get even more detail simply click on the river's marker (circle or square) to get the latest river forecast.  

Keep up with the latest river forecast here: https://www.weather.gov/ncrfc/

