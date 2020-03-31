StormTeam 3: Keeping an eye on potential rain totals

Sunny skies both Monday and Tuesday this week make it easy to forget about the dark side of the spring season - soggy rains. We've been able to enjoy a nice, dry, and sunny stretch, but as the saying goes; all good things must come to an end.

However, I don't want to sound all doom and gloom! Rain is always a good thing because it leads to greener grass and beautiful flowers during the warmer months.

Our next chance for rain moves in Wednesday morning. Scattered rain is expected, spotty through the rest of the day. Thursday and Friday bring the highest chances for more steady rainfall.

From Wednesday to Saturday some of us could see up to 2" of rain. The full 2" won't be coming down all in one burst, it'll be elongated through the days, so the flood threat is low at this time. As always, rainfall estimates are not set in stone and you'll want to keep up with the forecast as we get closer to the soggy stretch.