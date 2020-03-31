Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

StormTeam 3: Keeping an eye on potential rain totals

Some could see up to 2" of rain coming into the weekend

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 5:44 AM
Updated: Mar 31, 2020 6:36 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Sunny skies both Monday and Tuesday this week make it easy to forget about the dark side of the spring season - soggy rains. We've been able to enjoy a nice, dry, and sunny stretch, but as the saying goes; all good things must come to an end.

However, I don't want to sound all doom and gloom! Rain is always a good thing because it leads to greener grass and beautiful flowers during the warmer months.

Our next chance for rain moves in Wednesday morning. Scattered rain is expected, spotty through the rest of the day. Thursday and Friday bring the highest chances for more steady rainfall.

From Wednesday to Saturday some of us could see up to 2" of rain. The full 2" won't be coming down all in one burst, it'll be elongated through the days, so the flood threat is low at this time. As always, rainfall estimates are not set in stone and you'll want to keep up with the forecast as we get closer to the soggy stretch.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 23°
Nice weather to start the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Keeping an eye on potential rain totals

Image

Entrepreneurs find critical ways to stay afloat in Rochester

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/30

Image

Lawmaker explains sorting through help

Image

No sports make an impact on the mental health of athetes

Image

At the head of vaccine research

Image

Chris' Outside Forecast 4 PM

Image

St. Charles athletic director gets creative as track & field meet cancelled

Image

Limiting screen time for kids?

Image

Hospitality Industry is Hurting

Community Events