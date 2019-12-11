StormTeam 3: Keeping an eye on our next snow chance

The forecast is calling for warmer weather starting late tonight! Temperatures will jump up into the teens to 20s to kick off our Thursday morning! Unfortunately, the warmer temps come with a catch. Snow. Snow chances will be returning alongside cloud cover starting late Wednesday through Thursday morning, with additional chances for snow Friday and Saturday. Luckily, we're looking at little to no accumulation with Thursday morning's snowfall (freezing rain possible too), however it could potentially still be enough to cause travel worries for some of us. Activity will be scattered. Adding in Friday's snow chances, that's when we start to see some more accumulation. Some of us could see about an inch of snowfall over the next 48hours with more snow expected to the northeast of us.