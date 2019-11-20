Clear
StormTeam 3: Keep an eye on early next week with big storm possible

This storm may bring heavy rain and/or snow

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 3:20 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

All eyes will be on a large winter-like storm system sweeping through the nation's midsection early next week.  If the track is right, we could be in for a lot of rain, or a lot of snow - or both.  Since the storm is almost a week out, I want to caution everyone that regardless of what you see online, a lot of details have to be ironed out before we can get a more accurate forecast for this storm.  It's an alert to watch over the next few days of how this evolves.  More to come! 

More rain arrives tonight and into Thursday morning
