StormTeam 3: Keep an eye on early next week with big storm possible

All eyes will be on a large winter-like storm system sweeping through the nation's midsection early next week. If the track is right, we could be in for a lot of rain, or a lot of snow - or both. Since the storm is almost a week out, I want to caution everyone that regardless of what you see online, a lot of details have to be ironed out before we can get a more accurate forecast for this storm. It's an alert to watch over the next few days of how this evolves. More to come!