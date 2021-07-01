StormTeam 3: June the second-warmest on record for Rochester

As we cross the halfway mark of the year and enter July, a quick look back on June is in order.

June 2021 was the second warmest June on record for Rochester, and the 7th driest. The average temperature was 73 degrees, warmer than the climatological June average of 67.5. The first half of June was the warmest start to June ever as we had many days above 90 degrees. The only other warmer June on record was 1933. Similar conditions were present through the rest of Southern Minnesota and North Iowa.

A total of 1.46 inches of rain fell at RST in June, well below the average of the 5.35 inches we normally see. Despite some slight improvements thanks to rain this past week, moderate drought mostly continues in Southern Minnesota, and severe drought mostly continues in North Iowa.

July looks to be another above average month. This holiday weekend will see high temps return to the 90s, while the general atmospheric pattern is set to bring mostly above average temps to the Upper Midwest through the first 2 weeks. The good news is that we do look to see several chances for rain during this time.