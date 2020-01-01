StormTeam 3: January temperature outlook looking mild

We are starting the month, year, and decade on a good note for weather on your Wednesday. Temperatures this time of year should be in the mid 20s for highs, and we are gunning 10-15 degrees above that number today. This may be a sign of things to come for the month of January. The Climate Prediction Center, among other monthly trends, are suggestion the month could be similar to December with bouts of cold, and also rounds of warmer temperatures. All signs point to a month which may end above the norm.
