Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

StormTeam 3: January cold in November

Highs could be 20-30 degrees below average

Posted: Nov 7, 2019 3:26 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 2 Images

High pressure slides in today providing ample sunshine and then a clear sky overnight. With the temps coming in from the north, temps will continue to struggle the rest of day and night. Lows will fall into the high single digits and teens tonight. Warm air advection flies in on Friday and Saturday giving us a brief warming trend with highs jumping into the 30s and potentially 40s. A cold front this weekend may produce a light mix or snow showers, and this will mainly be on Saturday into the night. Colder air spirals in from Canada for early next week. Record low highs and lows may be in jeopardy with this January-like cold air. Temperatures moderate a bit later next week as highs could return to the 30s.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 10°
Albert Lea
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 11°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 10°
Rochester
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 2°
More arctic air on the way today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New seasonal parking changes put to the test

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Warmer weekend before another plunge

Image

SAW: Ellie Bobinet

Image

A sport for your inner Lumberjack and Jill

Image

Hagedorn town hall

Image

Kruckeberg sentencing

Image

Referendum: What's next?

Image

Rope rescue training

Image

Music Therapy enhancing the life of a Rochester 6-year-old

Community Events