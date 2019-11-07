StormTeam 3: January cold in November

High pressure slides in today providing ample sunshine and then a clear sky overnight. With the temps coming in from the north, temps will continue to struggle the rest of day and night. Lows will fall into the high single digits and teens tonight. Warm air advection flies in on Friday and Saturday giving us a brief warming trend with highs jumping into the 30s and potentially 40s. A cold front this weekend may produce a light mix or snow showers, and this will mainly be on Saturday into the night. Colder air spirals in from Canada for early next week. Record low highs and lows may be in jeopardy with this January-like cold air. Temperatures moderate a bit later next week as highs could return to the 30s.