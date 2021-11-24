StormTeam 3: It's going to feel quite cold Thanksgiving morning.

Colder air is settling into the region, and temperatures will drop into the teens for the morning of Thanksgiving. With breezy northwest winds of 10-25 mph, it will feel like it's near-zero during the morning. Sunny skies will help to warm temperatures into the 20s for the afternoon, but it will still be a rather cold turkey day.
Feels like temperatures will be near zero Thursday morning
Posted: Nov 24, 2021 8:52 PM
