StormTeam 3: Isolated snow showers on Tuesday

Once again, we'll be waking up to sunny skies and well below-average temperatures. Similarly to Monday, clouds will begin to bubble back in starting this afternoon alongside the chance for isolated snow showers. Little to no accumulation is expected but it could be enough to make things slick on shadowed surfaces.

Temps will be limited to the lower 30s which will keep things cool through the day. By Wednesday, we begin to see more prolonged sunshine as well as recovering temps. Highs will remain below normal through the rest of the work week; near 40 both Wednesday and Thursday, upper 40s on Friday. By the weekend, we keep with the sunshine and welcome back much warmer air. Saturday promises temperatures nearing 60 with the mid-to-upper 50s hanging around into the next work week.