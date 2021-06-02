StormTeam 3: Isolated Chance Wednesday as Temps Continue to Rise

Wednesday will be another mostly sunny day as temps continue to rise. High temps Wednesday will be at 80 degrees. Winds will be out of the south 5-10mph. Skies are likely to be more cloudy than yesterday, but still on the sunny side.

As temps rise in the afternoon, a few very isolated showers and storms are possible across the area as some clouds grow very tall and overachieve. Any showers that do erupt would be short lived. There is no threat for severe weather, and only about a 20% chance that you will see rain at all.

Temps continue to climb to 90 degrees by Friday and Saturday. There will not be another good chance for rain until next week.