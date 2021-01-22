With clear skies expected this evening, you should be able to spot the International Space Station flyover. This will occur at 5:54 PM, and will be visible for about 4 minutes. You will need to look to the southwest at that time, as it will rise from the southwestern horizon and track across the sky before setting in the northeastern sky. It will reach a maximum height of 88° over Mason City and 82° for Rochester, according to Nasa.
With clear skies this evening, you can spot the International Space Station flyover.
Posted: Jan 22, 2021 3:33 PM
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: International Space Station Flyover This Evening
- It's a full house on the International Space Station with 7 people — and Baby Yoda
- Minnesota Air National Guard thanks Rochester essential workers with flyover
- Minnesota Air National Guard to flyover Rochester for second time
- Minnesota National Guard makes second flyover across downtown Rochester
- StormTeam 3: Severe weather coming Tuesday Evening
- StormTeam 3: Scattered Storms Monday Evening
- StormTeam 3: Light Snow Develops This Evening
- Clear Lake Evening Lions Club gains international recognition
- Space heater safety
Scroll for more content...