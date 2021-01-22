StormTeam 3: International Space Station Flyover This Evening

With clear skies expected this evening, you should be able to spot the International Space Station flyover. This will occur at 5:54 PM, and will be visible for about 4 minutes. You will need to look to the southwest at that time, as it will rise from the southwestern horizon and track across the sky before setting in the northeastern sky. It will reach a maximum height of 88° over Mason City and 82° for Rochester, according to Nasa.