StormTeam 3: Increasing winds expected into Friday

Cold front will likely produce gusty winds starting late Thursday into Friday. Winds may gust to over 30 mph, especially late tonight and Friday morning. Winds subside as high pressure rolls in giving way to sunshine on Friday.
