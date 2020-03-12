Clear
BREAKING NEWS March Madness to March Sadness: NCAA Tournament is canceled Full Story
StormTeam 3: Increasing winds expected into Friday

Winds may gust to 30+ mph

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 2:58 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Cold front will likely produce gusty winds starting late Thursday into Friday.  Winds may gust to over 30 mph, especially late tonight and Friday morning.  Winds subside as high pressure rolls in giving way to sunshine on Friday. 

Mason City
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 34°
Rain chances subside, winds pick up
