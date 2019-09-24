Clear

StormTeam 3: Increasing severe weather threat this evening

Storms could produce very large hail and a few tornadoes

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 1:31 PM
Updated: Sep 24, 2019 1:33 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 2 Images

All eyes will be on the severe weather for Tuesday evening and night. An approaching cold front along with moisture and instability will lead to the development of showers and thunderstorms, some turning severe. There is uncertainty if we can get thunderstorms to kick up before the front moves in, and these would have the chance to become very severe with large hail and tornadoes. If the front is what ignites to the storms, this would lower the threat of tornadoes and usher in the threat for hail, wind, and heavy downpours. Timing remains from as early as 5 pm through midnight.

Highs will go from low 80s today down into the upper 60s the rest of the week. The active weather pattern remains in play for us the rest of the week as almost every day, at some point, will drive in the chance for precipitation. Late this weekend and early next week warming rears back into the Midwest as highs will climb into the 70s again.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 85°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
Austin
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 83°
Rochester
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 82°
Tracking more showers and storms for Tuesday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: What exactly is a mortgate?

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - 4:30a Tuesday

StormTeam 3: Severe storms expected tonight

Image

Schaeffer Academy surpasses KM

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

LeRoy-Ostrander enjoys hot stretch to open season

Image

Stewie girls soccer has late life, downs PEM

Image

Explaining V-A Changes

Image

Tigers two goals in the first not enough; falls to PEM

Community Events