StormTeam 3: Increasing rain chances through the end of the week!

Our KIMT StormTeam 3 meteorologists are tracking multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms this week. We'll see our first round developing by Tuesday afternoon and continue through Wednesday morning. There is a good potential for rainfall amounts of 0.50" to 1.00" through Wednesday morning. The next round arrives Friday into Saturday, and that system brings the potential of over 1" of rainfall for many parts of the area. Aside from the potential for some decent rainfall, there is also a low-end threat for strong to severe thunderstorms on Tuesday and Friday. Friday's threat is a little elevated, so we'll continue to monitor the threat through the end of the week.