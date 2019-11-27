Clear
StormTeam 3: Increasing chances of rain/snow during the holiday

Major storm could bring impacts

Posted: Nov 27, 2019 9:24 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

No holiday in fall or winter can perfect, right? Thanksgiving and Black Friday are no different as a storm system approaches the area for later this week and weekend.  Chances of flurries are possible on Thanksgiving evening, and a bigger storm will drive in the threat for rain and snow on Black Friday and this weekend.  Watch for updates on KIMT.com/weather. 

Mason City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 22°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 13°
Another Winter Storm
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

