StormTeam 3: Increasing chances of rain/snow during the holiday

No holiday in fall or winter can perfect, right? Thanksgiving and Black Friday are no different as a storm system approaches the area for later this week and weekend. Chances of flurries are possible on Thanksgiving evening, and a bigger storm will drive in the threat for rain and snow on Black Friday and this weekend. Watch for updates on KIMT.com/weather.
