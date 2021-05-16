StormTeam 3: Increasing chances for thunderstorms later this week.

Tracking more chances for storms this week. With warmer temperatures and increasing humidity, it's likely we'll see scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the area this week. Monday will be dry, but rain chances return for Tuesday and continue through the weekend. Each day won't be a total washout, but there will be some showers and storms across Iowa and Minnesota. There is potential for some decent rainfall, which is good news as much of the area remains in moderate drought conditions.