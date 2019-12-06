Clear

StormTeam 3: Incoming Snow to Start the Work Week

Snow is on the way but it's not the biggest threat we'll be facing next week

Posted: Dec 6, 2019 8:03 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

A clipper system will be heading our way late Sunday through Monday morning. Although these systems are not known for bringing our area the biggest snowfalls, we can all plan on seeing some of it during the Monday morning commute. As of now, totals look to stay under the 2" mark but it's important to keep up to date with the forecast through what will be an incredible, and mild, weekend. After the clipper passes, it allows for a surge of arctic air to pour in. Temperatures will struggle to make it out of the single digits on Tuesday and Wednesday for most of us. Wind chills will range from -5 to -35 during this time. 

Snow returning for the next work week
